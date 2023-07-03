Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $161.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $363.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.84. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.