Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,715 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

NYSE GSBD opened at $13.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $18.10.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.34 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 439.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goldman Sachs BDC

In other news, insider David Miller purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading

