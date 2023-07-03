AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 1.0 %

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,556,193. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $192.43 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $193.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

