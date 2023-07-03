Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 621 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,101,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,114,000 after purchasing an additional 625,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,304,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $51.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.