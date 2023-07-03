Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ES. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ES opened at $70.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

