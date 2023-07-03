Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Sysco by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $74.20 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.58.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

