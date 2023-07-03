American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $193.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.64.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

