Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.32.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

