Mcdonald Partners LLC Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.32. The firm has a market cap of $357.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

