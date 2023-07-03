Tiaa Fsb Sells 531 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 37,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust grew its position in Ecolab by 2.2% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 14,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Ecolab by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 21.2% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 255.8% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ECL opened at $186.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

