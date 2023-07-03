TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 224 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $310.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.79 and its 200 day moving average is $302.81.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

