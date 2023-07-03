Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 269,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 295,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Atlas Lithium Stock Down 3.0 %

Atlas Lithium stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65. Atlas Lithium has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.33). Atlas Lithium had a negative net margin of 68,425.72% and a negative return on equity of 213.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Lithium will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

ATLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Atlas Lithium in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas Lithium from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

