CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Czech National Bank raised its stake in CSX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CSX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,736,000 after purchasing an additional 186,588 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

CSX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.