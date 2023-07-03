Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 218.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $329,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1179 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

