Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE NCZ opened at $3.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $3.69.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

(Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.