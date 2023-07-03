Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $63.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

