Critical Contrast: Corning (NYSE:GLW) versus Nanofilm Technologies International (OTCMKTS:NNFTF)

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) and Nanofilm Technologies International (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corning and Nanofilm Technologies International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corning $14.19 billion 2.10 $1.32 billion $1.06 33.06 Nanofilm Technologies International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Corning has higher revenue and earnings than Nanofilm Technologies International.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corning 0 2 8 0 2.80 Nanofilm Technologies International 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Corning and Nanofilm Technologies International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Corning presently has a consensus price target of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.35%. Given Corning’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corning is more favorable than Nanofilm Technologies International.

Profitability

This table compares Corning and Nanofilm Technologies International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corning 6.66% 13.99% 5.75% Nanofilm Technologies International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Corning shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Corning shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corning beats Nanofilm Technologies International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices. Its Optical Communications segment provides optical fibers and cables; and hardware and equipment products, such as cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for the telecommunications industry, businesses, governments, and individuals. The company's Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that offer material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, crystals, precision metrology instruments, and software, as well as glass wafers and substrates, tinted sunglasses, and radiation shielding products for various markets comprising mobile consumer electronics, semiconductor equipment optics and consumables, aerospace and defense optics, radiation shielding products, sunglasses, and telecommunications components. Its Environmental Technologies segment provides ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile, gasoline, and diesel applications. The company's Life Sciences segment offers laboratory products, including consumables, such as plastic vessels, liquid handling plastics, specialty surfaces, cell culture media, and serum, as well as general labware, and glassware and equipment under the Corning, Falcon, Pyrex, and Axygen brands. Corning Incorporated was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

About Nanofilm Technologies International

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides nanotechnology solutions in Singapore, China, Japan, and Vietnam. The company operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Industrial Equipment, Nanofabrication, and Sydrogen. The Advanced Materials segment offers advanced materials through surface solution services based on its vacuum coating technologies and processes. The Industrial Equipment segment manufactures and sells turnkey equipment systems comprising coating equipment, cleaning lines, and automation systems that are installed at its customer production lines. This segment also provides customized operating software for its systems and training, as well as spare-parts, customer service, and other forms of after-sales support. The Nanofabrication segment manufactures and supplies nanoproducts, which are used by its customers as components for the smooth functioning and performance of various parts of their end-products. The Sydrogen segment provides critical fuel cell components with proprietary conductive diamond coatings, and fuel cell system solutions. The company is also involved in the marketing and sale of industrial machinery and equipment; research and experimental development on engineering; research and development, engineering, and production of hydrogen application and products; manufacture and supply of dies, moulds, tools, jigs, and fixtures; and provision of coating services to end users in the precision engineering and printed circuit boards industry, as well as coating services for precision components and automotive parts. In addition, it engages in solar cell business; the provision of consultation and technical development services; the manufacture and forming of modules; manufacture, processing, and assembly of plastic products; production and sale of auto parts; and trading and sale of electronics and equipment. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore.

