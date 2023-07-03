Financial Review: Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY)

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) and MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chevron and MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chevron 0 8 13 0 2.62 MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chevron currently has a consensus price target of $191.68, suggesting a potential upside of 21.82%. Given Chevron’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Chevron is more favorable than MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chevron $246.25 billion 1.21 $35.47 billion $18.52 8.50 MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság N/A N/A N/A ($380.55) -0.01

This table compares Chevron and MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chevron has higher revenue and earnings than MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chevron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Chevron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Chevron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Chevron pays an annual dividend of $6.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság pays an annual dividend of $229.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 5,059.3%. Chevron pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság pays out -60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chevron has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Chevron and MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chevron 14.74% 23.15% 14.25% MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chevron beats MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment refines crude oil into petroleum products; markets crude oil, refined products, and lubricants; manufactures and markets renewable fuels; transports crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use. In addition, it offers consumer services comprising retail services, which operates a network of approximately 2,000 service stations under MOL, Slovnaft, INA, Tifon, Energopetrol, and PapOil brands; mobility solutions, which includes car and bike sharing, fleet management, and public transport services; and digital factory including data science, master data management, loyalty, customer relationship management, campaign management, API integration, omnichannel, and payment services. The company also provides industrial services, which includes oilfield chemical technologies comprising hydrate inhibition, and selective Sulphur removal; and oilfield services including drilling, workover, pressure pumping, cementing and stimulation, coiled tubing and nitrogen, tubular handling, well test, slickline, wireline mud logging, and seismic data processing service lines. Further, it operates natural gas transmission pipeline system. Additionally, it offers real estate, accounting, pipeline, leasing, machinery and equipment, investment, repair and maintenances, production and distribution of mineral water, marketing agent, transportation, power production, geothermal, insurance, financial, and security services; and firefighting, tourism, hydrocarbon exploration, wholesale and retail trade, rental, hospitality, caring, engineering, technical consultancy, and plastic compounding services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary.

