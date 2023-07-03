Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) & Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Head-To-Head Review

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Masimo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Masimo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Masimo and Nexalin Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo $2.04 billion 4.27 $143.50 million $2.18 75.48 Nexalin Technology $1.32 million 4.94 -$1.70 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Nexalin Technology.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Masimo and Nexalin Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo 0 1 7 0 2.88 Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Masimo presently has a consensus target price of $188.88, suggesting a potential upside of 14.78%. Given Masimo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Masimo is more favorable than Nexalin Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Masimo and Nexalin Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo 5.16% 19.32% 8.02% Nexalin Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Masimo beats Nexalin Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry. It also provides brain function and hemodynamic monitoring solutions; patient position and activity tracking, and neuromodulation technology solutions; and Masimo Hospital Automation platform, including hospital automation solutions, including Patient SafetyNet, Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, SafetyNet, SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridg; and nasal high-flow ventilation, neuromodulation therapeutics, and telehealth solutions. It provides its products through direct sales force, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service and home care providers, long-term care facilities, physician offices, veterinarians, and consumers; and home wellness products through e-commerce internet sites, such as masimopersonalhealth.com, amazon.com, and shopify.com. Masimo Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. In addition, it designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

