Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Insider Sells $219,112.32 in Stock

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) insider William Jacob Savage sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $219,112.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,731.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Down 4.6 %

Disc Medicine Opco stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03.

Get Disc Medicine Opco alerts:

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, equities research analysts expect that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine Opco

A number of analysts have issued reports on IRON shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine Opco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Disc Medicine Opco

(Free Report)

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.