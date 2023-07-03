Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Insider Sells $219,112.32 in Stock

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) insider William Jacob Savage sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $219,112.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,731.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Disc Medicine Opco Stock Down 4.6 %
Disc Medicine Opco stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03.
Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, equities research analysts expect that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
