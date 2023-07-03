Financial Contrast: Qudian (NYSE:QD) versus Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF)

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF – Free Report) and Qudian (NYSE:QD – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada and Qudian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Crédito Real S.A.B. de C.V. Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple Entidad No Regulada alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada 0 0 0 0 N/A Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada N/A N/A N/A $3.14 0.01 Qudian $83.73 million N/A -$52.48 million $0.15 13.33

This table compares Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada and Qudian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qudian. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qudian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada N/A N/A N/A Qudian 54.05% 1.78% 1.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.6% of Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qudian beats Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada

(Free Report)

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada, a non- banking institution, provides financial solutions and services in Mexico. It offers leasing and payroll services, semi-new and used vehicle loans, and working capital finance for SMEs. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Qudian

(Free Report)

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Crédito Real S.A.B. de C.V. Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple Entidad No Regulada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédito Real S.A.B. de C.V. Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple Entidad No Regulada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.