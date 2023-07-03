WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) and Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Critical Survey

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Free Report) and Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

WaveDancer has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WaveDancer and Tenet Fintech Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WaveDancer $12.02 million 0.49 -$17.75 million N/A N/A Tenet Fintech Group $82.68 million 0.21 -$39.70 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

WaveDancer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenet Fintech Group.

3.5% of WaveDancer shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of WaveDancer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WaveDancer and Tenet Fintech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WaveDancer -152.21% -198.64% -127.66% Tenet Fintech Group -55.67% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WaveDancer and Tenet Fintech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

WaveDancer beats Tenet Fintech Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc. engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. operates as the parent company of financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) subsidiaries. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions through its Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to facilitate transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

