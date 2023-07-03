Reviewing MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) and Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Volatility & Risk

MP Materials has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Gem Enterprise has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 1 4 0 2.80 Blue Gem Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MP Materials and Blue Gem Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.

MP Materials presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.45%. Given MP Materials’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Blue Gem Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 52.72% 20.17% 11.62% Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MP Materials and Blue Gem Enterprise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $527.51 million 7.70 $289.00 million $1.27 18.02 Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Summary

MP Materials beats Blue Gem Enterprise on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Blue Gem Enterprise

(Free Report)

Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in full service direct store beverage distribution activities in Florida, the United States. The company manages and distributes select allied brands, including the Title Sports Drink for food and beverage manufacturers pursuant to exclusive agreements with manufacturers. It distributes various non-alcohol beverages, such as ice teas, juices, nutritional shakes, energy shots, and sports drinks, as well as food products. The company also distributes refrigerated dairy products, fresh produce, and food and beverages, including milk; fruits, such as watermelon; nut and snack bars under the Wings of Nature Bars brand name; Apple Rush, an apple flavored fruit beverage; Xingtea, a tea beverage; and Myoplex, a shake. It serves independent retail stores and chain stores. Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc. is based in Opa-locka, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.