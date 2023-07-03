Brokerages Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Target Price at $98.83

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $70.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

