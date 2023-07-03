Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) vs. CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) and CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and CaliberCos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties 55.72% 8.22% 6.63% CaliberCos N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Innovative Industrial Properties and CaliberCos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties 0 4 2 0 2.33 CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus target price of $126.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.26%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than CaliberCos.

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and CaliberCos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties $276.36 million 7.41 $154.39 million $5.63 12.97 CaliberCos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats CaliberCos on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles

focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

