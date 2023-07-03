Reviewing Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM – Free Report) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Gem Enterprise and MP Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MP Materials $527.51 million 7.70 $289.00 million $1.27 18.02

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Gem Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A MP Materials 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blue Gem Enterprise and MP Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MP Materials has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.45%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Gem Enterprise has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Gem Enterprise and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A MP Materials 52.72% 20.17% 11.62%

Summary

MP Materials beats Blue Gem Enterprise on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Gem Enterprise

Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in full service direct store beverage distribution activities in Florida, the United States. The company manages and distributes select allied brands, including the Title Sports Drink for food and beverage manufacturers pursuant to exclusive agreements with manufacturers. It distributes various non-alcohol beverages, such as ice teas, juices, nutritional shakes, energy shots, and sports drinks, as well as food products. The company also distributes refrigerated dairy products, fresh produce, and food and beverages, including milk; fruits, such as watermelon; nut and snack bars under the Wings of Nature Bars brand name; Apple Rush, an apple flavored fruit beverage; Xingtea, a tea beverage; and Myoplex, a shake. It serves independent retail stores and chain stores. Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc. is based in Opa-locka, Florida.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

