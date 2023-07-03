PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) Insider Robyn Elliott Purchases 27,000 Shares

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV – Free Report) insider Robyn Elliott acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.47 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,690.00 ($26,460.00).

PolyNovo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.44, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Get PolyNovo alerts:

About PolyNovo

(Free Report)

Further Reading

PolyNovo Limited develops medical devices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers NovoSorb Biodegradable Temporising Matrix, which is used in a fully debrided clean surgical wound to physiologically close the wound.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyNovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyNovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.