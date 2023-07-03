Analysts Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Target Price at $337.50

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $337.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

EPAM stock opened at $224.75 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.