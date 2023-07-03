Lior Golan Sells 10,000 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,837.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $30,800.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $31,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lior Golan sold 1,200 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $3,612.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Lior Golan sold 2,925 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $8,775.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $29,478.00.

Taboola.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.11 on Monday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.62 million, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $327.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,553,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after buying an additional 4,238,440 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after buying an additional 1,587,157 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 26,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 33,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,286,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 108,485 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

