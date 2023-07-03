British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Free Report) and British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. British Land pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and British Land, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 3 2 1 0 1.67 British Land 3 1 3 0 2.00

Profitability

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus price target of $61.50, indicating a potential upside of 249.04%. British Land has a consensus price target of $456.67, indicating a potential upside of 11,854.62%. Given British Land’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe British Land is more favorable than Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and British Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henkel AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A British Land N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, British Land has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and British Land’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henkel AG & Co. KGaA $23.60 billion 1.29 $1.33 billion N/A N/A British Land $503.89 million 7.03 -$1.25 billion N/A N/A

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than British Land.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of British Land shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

British Land beats Henkel AG & Co. KGaA on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries. This segment markets its products primarily under the Loctite, Technomelt, Bonderite, Teroson, and Aquence brands. Its Beauty Care segment provides hair cosmetics; and body, skin, and oral care products, as well as operates professional hair salons. This segment distributes its products through brick-and-mortar stores, hair salons, third-party online platforms, and direct-to-consumer channels primarily under the Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss brands. The company's Laundry & Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insect control products for household applications. This segment markets its products primarily under the Persil, Bref, Purex, all, and other brands. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics. Our three Campuses at Broadgate, Paddington Central and Regent's Place are dynamic neighbourhoods, attracting growth customers and sectors, and offering some of the best connected, highest quality and most sustainable space in London. We are delivering our fourth Campus at Canada Water, where we have planning consent to deliver 5m sq ft of residential, commercial, retail and community space over 53 acres. Our Campuses account for 63% of our portfolio. Retail & London Urban Logistics accounts for 37% of the portfolio and is focused on retail parks which are aligned to the growth of convenience, online and last mile fulfilment. We are complementing this with urban logistics primarily in London, focused on development-led opportunities. Sustainability is embedded throughout our business. Our approach is focused on three key pillars where British Land can create the most benefit: Greener Spaces, making our whole portfolio net zero carbon by 2030, Thriving Places, partnering to grow social value and wellbeing in the communities where we operate and Responsible Choices, advocating responsible business practices across British Land and throughout our supply chain, and maintaining robust governance structures.

