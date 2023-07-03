Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 662,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Amedisys Stock Performance

AMED opened at $91.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.14. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $131.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.21.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

