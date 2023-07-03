Short Interest in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Declines By 40.5%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Algoma Steel Group by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,898,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,250,012 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its position in Algoma Steel Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 131,109 shares during the period. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

