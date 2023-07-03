ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ARB IOT Group Trading Down 4.9 %
ARB IOT Group stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. ARB IOT Group has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65.
ARB IOT Group Company Profile
