Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells $638,031.78 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 35,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $638,031.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,122,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Lip Bu Tan sold 53,324 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $943,834.80.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lip Bu Tan sold 65,852 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,168,214.48.

On Friday, June 23rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 8,081 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $142,225.60.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Lip Bu Tan sold 224,049 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $3,929,819.46.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 25,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $404,500.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Lip Bu Tan sold 343,075 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $5,619,568.50.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.64 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

