AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,800 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the May 31st total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

APCX stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83. AppTech Payments has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in AppTech Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppTech Payments by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of AppTech Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppTech Payments by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter.

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

