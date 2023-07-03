AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,800 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the May 31st total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
AppTech Payments Price Performance
APCX stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83. AppTech Payments has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.37.
AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppTech Payments
About AppTech Payments
AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AppTech Payments
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.