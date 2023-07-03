Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) CFO Sells $66,150.00 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) CFO Robert Andrade sold 7,500 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,039.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Andrade also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Robert Andrade sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $89,900.00.

Shares of FENC opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,613,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,469,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,418,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 316,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 127,199 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,349,000. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

