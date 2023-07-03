Paul T. Quinlan Sells 5,000 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul T. Quinlan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.27. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $11.38.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBAY. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

