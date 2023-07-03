Paul T. Quinlan Sells 5,000 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2023

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAYFree Report) General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul T. Quinlan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 15th, Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.27. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $11.38.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAYFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBAY. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

About CymaBay Therapeutics



CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Featured Articles

