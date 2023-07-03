Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Sells $87,426.80 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $87,426.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,141 shares in the company, valued at $776,490.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of CDMO opened at $13.97 on Monday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a market cap of $876.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,398.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,617,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDMO shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.