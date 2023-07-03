Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Sells $84,450.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 8,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 137,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $9.95 on Monday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $741.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.89% and a negative return on equity of 142.71%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

BIGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,639,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,465,000 after purchasing an additional 275,829 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BigCommerce by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,491 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in BigCommerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,277,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,500 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in BigCommerce by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,681,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 168,921 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

