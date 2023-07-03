Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Sells $84,450.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 8,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 137,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
BigCommerce Stock Performance
NASDAQ BIGC opened at $9.95 on Monday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $741.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.89% and a negative return on equity of 142.71%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of BigCommerce
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,639,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,465,000 after purchasing an additional 275,829 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BigCommerce by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,491 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in BigCommerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,277,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,500 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in BigCommerce by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,681,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 168,921 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BigCommerce Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
Featured Articles
