Insider Selling: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) insider Andy Missan sold 10,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andy Missan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Andy Missan sold 27,500 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $112,475.00.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:ACHR opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,160,020,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

