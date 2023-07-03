ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Down 39.3% in June

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the May 31st total of 181,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ASP Isotopes Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPI opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. ASP Isotopes has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ASP Isotopes stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ASP Isotopes Inc. ( NASDAQ:ASPI Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,164,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.46% of ASP Isotopes at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.

