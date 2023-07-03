Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANZU opened at $10.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.50.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.