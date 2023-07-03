AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 846,300 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 293,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AerSale in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get AerSale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,000,000 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,547,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale

AerSale Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in AerSale during the 1st quarter worth $8,519,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in AerSale by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 964,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 465,072 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in AerSale by 343.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 529,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 409,960 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in AerSale by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,120,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,619,000 after acquiring an additional 369,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AerSale by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 363,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASLE opened at $14.70 on Monday. AerSale has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $21.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $752.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.40.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. AerSale had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AerSale will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerSale

(Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.