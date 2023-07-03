ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Short Interest Up 66.7% in June

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 248.6% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 270,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 192,972 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,354,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 568,938 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 66,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the fourth quarter valued at $3,808,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 42.3% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,243 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V alerts:

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARYE opened at $10.36 on Monday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.