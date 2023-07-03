AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Up 68.5% in June

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

AppTech Payments Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ APCXW opened at $0.58 on Monday. AppTech Payments has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant services offer financial processing for businesses to accept cashless payments, such as credit cards, automatic clearing house, and wireless payments.

