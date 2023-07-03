Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,700 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 393,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 848,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 328,746 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sphere 3D by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 103,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sphere 3D stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. Sphere 3D has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.07.

Sphere 3D ( NASDAQ:ANY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 2,349.75% and a negative return on equity of 177.15%.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

