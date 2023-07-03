Wells Fargo & Company Trims Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Target Price to $90.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ashland from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $86.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.97. Ashland has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $114.36.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Ashland declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ashland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,523,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ashland by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ashland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ashland by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.