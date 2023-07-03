ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR) Short Interest Update

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALOR opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.57.

Get ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at $10,270,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter worth about $4,823,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I by 96.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 264,141 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $1,249,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.