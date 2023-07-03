ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR) Short Interest Update

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALOR opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at $10,270,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter worth about $4,823,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I by 96.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 264,141 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $1,249,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Company Profile
ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.