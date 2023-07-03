Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $115,307.22 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $115,307.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,804.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH opened at $17.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of $137.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,846,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Freshworks by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,759 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 75.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,193 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

