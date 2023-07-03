Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Acquires $105,000.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,158,549. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,750 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $38,812.50.

On Friday, June 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $165,620.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 38,526 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $253,886.34.

On Monday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $202,120.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,600 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $10,080.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 21,832 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $136,668.32.

On Friday, June 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 120,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $783,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $233,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00.

Tilly’s Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $123.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,529,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,451,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 579,046 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 58.4% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 435,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 28.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 258,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLYS. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

